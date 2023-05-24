Activism | The police ordered the tent built as a drug use room to be demolished

A drug use room was established in Helsinki’s Dallapénpuisto on Wednesday. The police ordered the tent to be quickly dismantled.

Police has ordered the “drug use room” erected in Dallapénpuisto to be demolished.

A tent was built in the park on Wednesday shortly before four o’clock, which its erectors called a drug use room. There were, among other things, clean injection equipment and a nurse.

HS spot reporter Anne Kantola says that no one used drugs in the tent before the police order to dismantle it. A few people had visited the place to get equipment related to drug use and, for example, water.

He has long championed the cause of drug users Juha-Pekka Pääskysaari says that it is a temporary demonstration organized by substance abuse professionals. Its purpose is to speed up the progress of the legal initiative allowing utility rooms.

In addition to Pääskysaari, there are a handful of organizers who are said to be there as individuals. So they do not represent, for example, their employers.

The news is updated.

Inside the tent, there is, among other things, a trash can for needles.

Drugs use and possession are prohibited and punishable under Finnish law.

It is possible that establishing a user room would mean criminal legal action not only for the users but also for the organizers.

However, this is not completely clear, because utility rooms have not been set up in Finland before.

HS was interviewed by a professor of criminal law at the University of Helsinki Kimmo Nuotiot earlier this week on the utility room legislation. Nuotio comments on the matter on a general level.

Nuotio stated that with the current laws in force, the legal responsibility of a person setting up a utility room on their own may also depend on the attitude of the police.

In principle, it is possible that criminal liability could also be extended to the administrators of the use space and the persons working there. In this case, it could be some kind of aiding and abetting crime or public incitement. However, there is no jurisprudence on these matters and the situation can also be interpreted in other ways.

“Yes, there are spikes if you want to go looking for them,” Nuotio said.

Pääskysaari himself calls the tent a utility room. Word of the rapture has spread among users. However, Pääskysaari emphasizes that the organizers do not incite or urge anyone to use drugs in the tent.

Drugs operating rooms sharply divide opinions. Opponents fear that they will normalize drug use and therefore lead to even worse drug problems in Finland.

In practice, the legalization of drug rooms would mean that the use and possession of drugs would be allowed in precisely defined areas.

Many authorities have, however, taken the position of a legal initiative enabling the trial of drug rooms, because they are believed to reduce the adverse effects of drug use and, on the other hand, also protect drug addicts.

Both the Police Board and THL are in favor of experimenting with operating rooms. Published in February by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) civil service report recommended, that a separate law should be enacted on utility rooms, which would allow the premises to be tested. Drug use rooms are legal in some European countries.

Utility rooms a citizens’ initiative has been made to legalize it, but at least the law itself has not progressed yet. According to Pääskysaari, the purpose of the activists who founded their own lupine operating room is to speed up the journey of the legal initiative.

Pääskysaari says that activism has brought goals forward in the past, for example in Denmark, where citizens frustrated by the slowness of legal changes founded a user space themselves. The law followed.

According to Pääskysaari, utility rooms would have an economic impact in addition to their human benefit.

“It’s sad to talk about money, but it seems to be the only way that works for the decision-makers”, acknowledges Pääskysaari.

At the moment, people who have become seriously ill due to dirty spiking instruments are constantly being patients in Finnish special hospitals. Inflamed stinging areas can lead to amputations or, in the most serious cases, death. Treatment times in these cases are long.

In the utility room discussion the residents’ concern about the increase in disorder also often comes up.

Will Pääskysaari and partners take responsibility if something happens in the vicinity of Dallapénpuisto due to the experiment due to the use room?

Pääskysaari says that he considers the environmental impact argument in the debate generally weak. He says that, as a result of the change in the law, use rooms would be established in places where other services are available to users, such as day care centers. There is already drug use around Dallapénpuisto as well.

According to Pääskysaari, the experiment would get users away from stairwells, outdoor toilets and elevators, where they are used now.