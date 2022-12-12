Activism | The acceptability of climate protests is wavering in Germany – An activist explains why he glues his hands to the street and throws food at the scoreboard

Climate protests are gaining momentum in Germany, and the atmosphere against activists has tightened. “I take into account that I might end up in jail,” says Benjamin Fink, who has stopped Berlin’s air traffic and thrown mashed potatoes at Monet’s painting to get his message across.

Berlin

Glue effective in seconds. Sometimes it burns the skin. The skin on the palm can be broken if the police happens to be hard-handed when removing hands from the street.

Still Benjamin Fink25, has glued his palm to asphalt dozens of times.

He belongs to the Letzte Generation organization, which has intensified its protests across Germany in recent weeks. According to the organization, this year it has grown from a group of 24 people to a group of more than 600 active people, and it is also reflected in the number of protests.

Activists sit on the street so that cars have to stop. To make it take longer for the police to move them off the street, they glue their hands to the street. Three times they have carried out their protest at the airport.

In the last week of November, Fink, like five other activists, glued himself to the runway of the Berlin airport. Because of that, air traffic was interrupted for an hour and a half.

Street protest by the Last Generation organization in Berlin on December 5. The media and the police will be informed of the intended street closure in advance.

Fink says that he does not like to glue himself to the asphalt.

“It’s not nice to disturb people’s everyday life. Those who happen to be there can’t directly do anything about the fact that the government is not doing enough,” he says.

At roadblocks, he sees despair on people’s faces when they realize they won’t get where they’re going in time.

Many shout in anger. Some motorists drive dangerously close. Some are accessible. Activists receive death threats and insults online.

The demonstrations will be announced in advance, and the media will also be invited.

German police officers have had to learn a new routine: removing skin glued with super-effective instant glue from the street or wall. The Berlin police use cooking oil and a brush for the task. The Bavarian police were reported this week to have separately trained a team specialized in the task of removing glue.

At its fastest, traffic now returns to normal in about 20 minutes.

At airports, the authorities’ preparedness has been increased. Going to the runway is unauthorized, and in air traffic the multiplier effects are more noticeable.

When the runways at Brandenburg Airport were closed due to activists, for example, Finnair’s plane on its way to Berlin had to stop in Hamburg to refuel before finally landing in Berlin.

Fink says he will continue to protest because he has no other choice.

He has studied sustainable food production. A career as a researcher could have been possible, but on the other hand, in his opinion, science has already shown clearly enough what needs to be done. Still, not enough is being done. That’s why he’s a full-time activist.

According to Fink, traditional demonstrations are no longer interesting and influencing through politics has not worked – at least not effectively enough.

Greta Thunberg The Fridays for Future movement started in Sweden has gathered a total of millions of people for mass demonstrations in Germany in recent years as well.

Benjamin Fink also participated in them before. But then he got frustrated: despite all the attention, climate action by politicians is insufficient. Germany has an unconstitutional climate policy, he says.

Based on a lawsuit prepared by several organizations, Germany constitutional court obliged the country in its judgment last year to a stricter climate policy, which would lead to a more effective reduction of emissions.

The request has not been fulfilled.

The goal of the Paris climate agreement to stop global warming to 1.5 degrees is not being realized – emission reductions are not enough.

There is hardly any dispute about the seriousness of the situation. UN Secretary General at the climate meeting in Egypt Antonio Guterres described that humanity is currently traveling down the highway leading to climate hell – foot on the gas pedal.

It’s about so it’s not about summers becoming warmer and winters milder, says Fink. It is also about the famines threatening Europe, the fight for food and water.

The name of the organization is Letzte Generation, because according to it the current generation is the last one that can still do something to prevent the destruction.

“There are only two, three years left. Future generations no longer have an option to influence,” says Fink.

In its protests, the organization initially demands two decisions from the German government.

They want the national public transport ticket of 9 euros, which was tried in Germany in the summer, to remain. In addition, they want a speed limit on highways: 100 kilometers per hour.

“Both of these could be implemented overnight if desired,” says Fink.

Speed ​​limits on motorways are supported by the majority of Germans, although there has been discussion about the 130 km/h limit. The reduced public transport ticket is moving forward, but at a monthly price of 49 euros.

Benjamin Fink at the German Historical Museum in Berlin.

In October, Benjamin Fink (right) and Mirjam Herrmann threw mashed potatoes at a work by Claude Monet at the Art Museum in Potsdam and then glued their hands to the wall.

Atmosphere towards activists has tightened in Germany.

Germany’s green energy and climate minister Robert Habeck commented on Friday that protests are necessary, but they should be chosen so that people do not suffer unnecessarily. Otherwise, the general acceptability of the protests may suffer.

Acceptability has also been tested by protests in art museums.

In October, Benjamin Fink threw another activist, by Mirjam Herrmannwith mashed potatoes Claude Monet’s for painting in Potsdam.

According to Fink, someone else from the organization had visited beforehand to make sure that the painting was protected.

“The act was symbolic. It is not our intention to harm art.”

The purpose of the protests is to draw attention to the climate crisis, says Fink.

“We are in the middle of a climate disaster, but the only thing you fear is tomato soup or mashed potatoes in a painting,” Herrmann shouted before the guards cleared the exhibition space.

Letzte Generation uses similar methods to many other organizations, but they have also been cautiously criticized in the activist field.

On Friday The city of Munich announced that climate demonstrations in which participants attach themselves to the road or anything else are prohibited until January 8th.

Formerly bishop of the Bavarian Lutheran Church Heinrich Bedford-Strohmwho has said he supports the activists, had hoped for a “Christmas break” for the protests.

In Bavaria, some activists have been imprisoned for weeks, and they will not be released until next year.

Germany’s conservative opposition parties want tougher punishments for protesters. Some compare climate activists to the far-left terrorist group Red Army Corps (RAF) that operated in the 1970s.

Fink doesn’t understand the review.

He says that climate protests are about non-violent resistance, which has a long tradition in civil rights struggles. The comparison to the RAF, which killed 34 people with its strikes, is incomprehensible and unreasonable for him.

In October at the end, a cyclist who got hit by a concrete truck died in Berlin.

Similar accidents happen in Berlin several times a year, but now the ambulance couldn’t get there in time. The streets were crowded. Letzte Generation protested near the crash site.

At first, there was uncertainty about the real impact of the demonstration on the ambulance being late. According to the activists, it is also about the fact that the cars did not dodge in front of the ambulance.

“For us, the limit is definitely that human lives are not endangered,” says Fink.

The actions of climate activists are discussed in court. Fink has taken into account the fact that he himself might end up in prison. The idea doesn’t feel good, but he doesn’t see an alternative either.

“I don’t like going to jail, and I don’t like sitting on the street either. It’s not fun for us,” he says.

“But we just can’t continue using fossil energy anymore.”