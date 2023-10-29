Activism | More unauthorized Sellsinki posters were found in the center of Helsinki

Unauthorized posters attack the mayor, the police and Stara.

29.10. 17:06

Helsinki new posters have been found in the city center on Sunday speaking in favor of Stansvik forests, this time mocking the mayor Juhana Vartiaia (kok), the police and the asphalting of the city of Helsinki, i.e. Stara.

Above the poster featuring Juhana Vartiai is the text “To cut Stansvik’s 400-year-old natural forest or not to cut it, that’s the question”.

The visual elements of the poster vaguely look like those of the city of Helsinki.

HS reports on Friday for an unauthorized posterof which authorized Otto Meri (kok) smoothed out on Aleksanterinkattu.

It is apparently an unauthorized campaign by an entity known as Sellsinki, which aims to visibly influence the felling of trees on Stansvikinkallio in Kruunuvuorenranta.

Unauthorized the posters are attached to the parking shelters owned by JCDecaux. The company’s CEO Elina Valtia is upset about ads:

“Every unauthorized poster found will be reported to the police.”

Nine posters have been found so far. The company has a total of more than 1,500 parking shelters in Helsinki alone.

Because of the posters, JCDecaux has increased on-call and emergency preparedness. They remove every anti-advertisement they find as quickly as possible.

“We hope that this kind of criminal influence will stop,” says Valtia.