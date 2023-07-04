Activism | Hong Kong’s leader calls on wanted activists to surrender

The United States criticized the rewards promised for the activists.

of Hong Kong leader has called on eight overseas activists to surrender, a day after Hong Kong police offered a reward for information leading to the activists’ capture.

of the Administrative Director of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John Lee according to which activists will be chased for their entire lives.

The United States has condemned internationally promised rewards for activists. According to a representative of the US State Department, the application of China’s strict national security law in Hong Kong abroad sets a dangerous precedent that threatens human rights and fundamental freedoms around the world.