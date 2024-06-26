Activism | Greta Thunberg donates the money she receives and has no bodyguards

Activism|By donating the prize money forward, Thunberg hopes to bring attention to things she feels are important.

in Finland the Swedish climate activist who visited on Tuesday Greta Thunberg is one of the most famous people of recent years. Still, he does not sow the riches he earned through activism, but lives an almost ordinary life of a young 21-year-old – subject to huge media attention, though.

Thunberg has said that she does not make money from her work as a climate activist. Instead, he donates all monetary awards related to activism to charity, Thunberg told the British of The Times in an interview two years ago. A British newspaper also tells about it The Independent.

In the interview, he says that he gets by on a study grant and that he gets paid for, for example, translation work. Thunberg started her studies at Stockholm University’s Bachelor’s program in Global Development last fall.

By donating the money forward, Thunberg hopes to bring attention to things she feels are important.

“Money would be nice, but by donating… for example, if I donate to nature conservation, I can start a conversation about it.”

Two a year ago, he also said that he books his own train journeys and accommodation, and that he often brings his own snacks with him.

It is known that Thunberg does not have personal bodyguards, although there might be grounds for it. When he was named Time magazine’s person of the year in 2019, he had to hire bodyguards for a few days. The reason for this was a significant number of threats that followed the then President of the United States Donald Trump’s Publication mocking Thunberg on social media.

Otherwise, Thunberg, who was a minor at the time, was accompanied on her travels by her father Svante Thunbergsays the Swedish newspaper Expressen. After Greta Thunberg came of age, the father’s role became smaller, and Thunberg is often surrounded by other climate activists.

According to Expressen, Thunberg’s media contacts are handled by the communications agency GSCC, which is focused on climate issues. It’s free for select climate activists who can’t otherwise afford media contacts.

Prize money and other acknowledgments related to Thunberg’s activism will be donated through the foundation that bears her name. The foundation was founded in 2019 by Thunberg’s parents on behalf of their minor child Malena Erman and Svante Thunberg.

Foundation tells donating funds to organizations and movements working for a just and sustainable world. By October 2022, it says it has received donations of around 1.2 million euros and has donated the same amount going forward.

Foundation the listing found on the website According to the report, support has been received by, for example, the International Organization for Migration under the UN, the Sámi community in Sweden, and the participation of local chapters of the Fridays for Future climate movement started by Thunberg in climate conferences.

The international business information company Orbis says that in 2022 the foundation will have remained in the red by around 670 euros.

The board of the foundation consists of three people, including the director of the foundation Erika Jangen is the only one who gets paid. The foundation also has an advisor, an economic anthropologist Jason Hickelwho is also involved as a volunteer.

