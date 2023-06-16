Activism | Environmental activists interrupted the opera in Britain – a Finnish conductor has never experienced anything like it

Conductor Jonas Rannila was there when the Glyndebourne festival opera was interrupted due to the protest. Rannila wonders why the protest was held in a house that produces its electricity with wind power.

The Dialogues des Carmélites opera had to be stopped due to a protest after half an hour had passed.

Just Stop Oil Activists of the group interrupted the performance of the Glyndebourne Opera Festival in Britain on Thursday. Three climate activists launched confetti into the air, played a vuvuzela horn and started shouting slogans during the show: Just stop oil.

It was running Poulenc’s Dialogues des Carmelites -opera, the beginning of which half an hour had already passed. A Finnish conductor was also present Jonas Rannilawho had a direct line of sight to the events from the top loft.

“There was a lot of fear in the orchestra. The sound was so loud that everyone immediately realized that everything was not right now. Conductor of the evening Robin Ticciati kind of freaked out, left the stage and asked for more time before being able to continue the show,” says Rannila.

"There was a lot of fear in the orchestra. The sound was so loud that everyone immediately realized that everything is not right now," says conductor Jonas Rannila. Photo from 2019.

Rannilan according to the staff responded quickly, calmly directed the activists out of the stands and kept people informed of what was happening.

The performance continued after a break of twenty minutes.

Rannila has seen hundreds of opera performances, but has never experienced anything like it.

“As far as I know, this was the first time that an opera performance has had to be interrupted because of a climate protest. Security checks for various events are already commonplace in many countries, but I hope that you don’t have to go through them in classical music and opera.”

The Just Stop Oil group demonstrated in London on Thursday.

Fossils the Just Stop Oil group, which opposes the use of fuels, published a video of the protest on its twitter account and a message, according to which oil and gas are incompatible with a viable future.

Rannila wonders why the attack was made at the Glyndebourne festival.

“Of all the opera houses in the world, wind turbines produce the most ecological electricity there.”

The Glyndebourne Festival is famous for the elegant picnics that are held during the intermissions of the operas. Events have a dress code.

“There are spectators from all social classes, including a lot of young people who invest in dressing up and having a picnic. The champagne is flowing”, Rannila describes.

Rannila thinks that it has been difficult to notice what people bring to the stands at the festival precisely because of the picnics and large bags.

Just Stop Oil has previously interrupted sporting event and Elokapina of classical music the concert.

However, most of the protests have previously been seen in art museums, where environmental activists have, for example, glued themselves to works of art, such as Edvard Munch To scream in Norway, Vermeer’s For a girl with a turban in Hollandby Botticelli Spring– to the painting in Italy and of John Constable Hay cartsto the work in London.

It is also a protest tossed tomato soup Vincent Van Gogh Sunflowers-painting in London and attacked Many’s attack the work with mashed potatoes in Potsdam.

In the most recent incident, on Wednesday, June 14, activists threw paint and glued themselves to a Monet work at the Swedish National Museum in Stockholm.