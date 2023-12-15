Friday, December 15, 2023
Activism | An unauthorized poster imitating Helsingin Sanom appeared at a bus stop in Sörnäis

December 15, 2023
An unauthorized poster appeared at a tram stop in the inner city of Helsinki.

Helsinki An unauthorized advertising poster featuring Helsingin Sanom has been brought to the tram stop in Haapaniemi. The poster takes a stand on the war in Gaza.

The ad in question is not from HS, although it uses the magazine's logo. The issue is confirmed by the corresponding editor-in-chief of the magazine Erja Yläjärvi.

Fake ads are part of a campaign in which activists have brought fake advertisements in the name of different media to the city. On Friday morning, Helsinki's Kallio had a fake ad also in the name of Yle.

On Friday morning, a group of a few dozen protesters organized a Gaza-related demonstration at Sanomatalo. Flyers presenting Helsingin Sanom were distributed there, which also took a position on the Gaza war in the news.

The flyers in question are not Helsingin Sanomat's material.

In the past, fake advertisements have been distributed in the names of Helsingin Sanomat and the City of Helsinki, among others.

