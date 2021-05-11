Activism A British climate activist was arrested for sabotaging banks

Gail Bradbrook is one of the founders of the Extinction Rebellion climate revolution. In Finland, the network operates under the name Elokapina.

11.5. 13:38

British climate activist Gail Bradbrook has been arrested. Bradbrook is known as one of the founders of the Extinction Rebellion movement. The store is known in Finland as Elokapina.

Bradbrook was arrested early Tuesday at his home in Stroud, according to Reuters.

According to a spokesman for the Greater London Police, the arrest was due to plans to inflict damage on banks, which was criminalized, as well as fraud or fraud planning linked to activists seeking to rebel against debt repayment.

Activists call their activities Money Rebellion. Last month, Money Rebellion broke the windows of HSBC and Barclays banks in Canary Wharf, London.

Gail Bradbrook is a 49-year-old doctor of biophysics. He said Britain and other countries were working too slowly to tackle the climate crisis. The banks relate to this in a way that the Western financial system, according to Bradbrook, supports the destruction of the planet.

Extinction Rebellion The movement, according to Reuters, is pushing for a broader revolution-like revolution in the social, economic, and political structures of the modern world to counter science’s worst predictions about climate change and its consequences.

Bradbrook co-founded the Extinction Rebellion network in the fall of 2018 with her ex-husband Simon Bramwellin and an organic farmer activist Roger Hallamin with.