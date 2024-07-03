There source in question is the leaker “eXtas1s” who is categorized as a “credible leaker” by the forum. For the moment it is obviously just a leak and not official information.

According to a leak that emerged on the Exputer forum, it will be released in August on Xbox Game Pass the first game signed by Activision. It is Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy .

Game Pass and Activision Blizzard Games

Expanding the discussion to Blizzardwhich is part of the Activision Blizzard King label, the company’s first game to arrive on Game Pass was Diablo IV. In addition, it has already been confirmed that Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will be available in October on Microsoft’s subscription service at launch.

Crash on a jumping icy path

If the leak is confirmed, however, Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy would technically be the first Activision game to arrive on Xbox Game Pass. The leaker also states that, logically, he expects the arrival of Tony Hawk 1 + 2 and Spyro Reignited Trilogyor the other two most famous remaster/remake games from Activision. At the moment, however, the leaker cannot confirm that they are planned for Game Pass.

We remember that Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy includes Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot: Teleported with fully recreated HD graphics and the same original content.

This game could be the first of many Activision titles coming to Game Pass, but we’ll have to wait for official confirmation from the company or Microsoft before we know for sure. In the meantime, here’s a look at the Xbox Game Pass games for the first half of July.