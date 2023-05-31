Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzardwas recently interviewed by Variety and returned to talk about the famous question of sexual harassment raised by several employees of the company, denying that such behaviors were widespread and almost systematic in the company e accusing the trade union movements that he wanted to stir up the workers and create a tense climate.

“We’ve had every possible form of investigation and nothing has come of it no systemic problems in terms of harassment, never,” reported Kotick, who on the other hand has always been decidedly reluctant to make a general mea culpa on the heavy accusations received by the management of Activision Blizzard for cases of harassment and abuse, some of which even quite well documented.

“There hasn’t been anything as bad as it has been portrayed in the media,” Kotick reiterated, arguing instead that “We rather had a very aggressive labor movementwho has gone out of his way to try and destabilize the company.”

Basically, Kotick seems to blame the image damage received by Activision Blizzard above all on what he calls “external forces”, and in particular on the union activity that has taken shape within the company in recent years, in effects always opposed by internal management.

According to Kotick, the union’s work has influenced state and federal investigations into allegations of sex discrimination and harassment, as well as protest rallies that have been staged by some employees periodically since 2021. note that the trade unions have proved to be united in supporting the acquisition by Microsoft, as the latter has already declared its intention to support workers’ organizations as is already the case in the other divisions.