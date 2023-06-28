At present, the video game industry is focusing on the agreement in which Microsoft intends to buy Activision Blizzard, case that is giving many more problems than expected. And now with the FTC having almost the final decision in its hands, it seems that the creators of endorsement with the own sony in case nothing comes of it.

The CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryantold the federal courts that he believes the director of Activision, Bobby Kotick wants to make an additional separate deal to ensure that the games, including call of duty, will continue to be sent to PlayStation if the $68.7 billion merger with Microsoft failed because of the verdicts.

It is worth mentioning, that this would not be the deal that Microsoft intended with Sony at first, the one that was going to be about releases of call of duty annually until the age of 10. Since this would be something of a lifeline in the event that a deal is not reached, since the shares can plummet as soon as investors hear the negative.

This mentioned Ryan to the lawyer of Microsoft, Beth Wilkinson:

He said he was interested in making a deal. I told him that he thought the transaction was anticompetitive and that he expected regulators to block it. My comment was specifically in context. I think Kotick wanted to cover himself by negotiating a deal with PlayStation in case the deal fell through.

For now, the hearings on this deal are not finished. But the matter is complicated by the FTC’s denial and the excuse of invading the cloud market, which is clearly not currently mass.

Via: tweaktown

Editor’s note: The situation is complicated for Microsoft at the moment, because it seems that they have some things against them. However, do not draw too hasty conclusions, we’ll see what happens in the following days.