The developer has provided a statement admitting the bug and apologizing to the community.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard have been prepared for an update that includes Terminator as a cosmetic, but said novelty has generated complaints in the community due to an additional skin that copied the design of a non-Activision artist. And now we know that this addition, which gave one of the operators a canine appearance, has been withdrawn of the games after the accusations.

We messed up our process and have removed this image from the gameActivisionThrough a statement sent to polygonalthe developer admit the mistake and apologizes: “We have the utmost respect for creativity and content creation. We love Loyal Samoyed [nombre de la skin]but unfortunately we made a mistake in our process and we have removed this image from the game. We apologize for the misstep.”

To put a bit of context, you just need to know that the artist Sail Lin pointed out Activision on Twitter for presenting a cosmetic that plagiarized one of his designs published on ArtStation back in 2019. Fortunately, this post was viral and ended up reaching the ears of Activision, which has decided to remove the content as we explained in this same news.

This case has ended well for the artist, but it should be remembered that this is not the first time that Activision has been accused of plagiarism. In this sense, a professional photographer asked the developer for explanations for the design of one of the Call of Duty: Warzone characters, which copied one of his works both in the overall design and in the poses used for his presentation.

More about: Call of Duty: Warzone, Cal of Duty: Vanguard, Call of Duty, Activision and Plagiarism.