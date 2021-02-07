Activision Blizzard knows that it has a value in Call of Duty and that may be why they have not hesitated to confirm that a new game in the saga is in development by the end of this year. But around what the community of fans of these games can hope, is being able to enjoy the games available now for a long time. And among them, the free-to-play for which they will continue working. Activision will be fully involved with Call of Duty Warzone for a long time, becoming the front and center of the franchise.
The financial report published by Activision Blizzard featured this franchise, knowing that now the evolution of active games, Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War and Call of Duty Warzone, matters a lot. The main support that the game receives now comes from the president of Activision himself, Rob Kostich, who assured that COD Warzone will be “front and center” for the publisher for a “long time.”
Given that this is one of those games that is offered as a service, there is no doubt that this is a high level of involvement for Infinity Ward and Raven Software to keep the community active. A community that must feel sheltered in a game that continues to evolve with its different seasons and contents, as well as supported by the bans that are being carried out against cheaters. They are good examples that Call of Duty Warzone has managed to stay in a very competitive segment.
Looking ahead, Activision will be fully involved with Call of Duty Warzone for a long time, and a large part of this work is in combining it with Black Ops – Cold War. And maybe this union so that both games “cooperate” is something that they can also manage for that new Call of Duty that would arrive at the end of the year. Tyler Parker comments is the one who seems to be looking to draw conclusions from this link between free-to-play with the games of the saga and sees possibilities that this “Maybe strengthen your confidence in the strategy in the future”. Kostich, in turn, argues that “This was a huge effort from our development teams on all content, progression, game systems and much more. And in general, as we noticed on the call, it has now gone very well. We have a historic commitment in the fourth quarter on our premium games and Warzone.
Regarding performance, the CFO argues reveals that “We had a record second year sales for Modern Warfare in 2020, Plus Black Ops Cold War sales started strong, even gained momentum in December when we launched Season 1 and the good news is that we are also seeing positive momentum at the beginning of this quarter “, ratifying the bet and trusting that the future plan can work as well. The integration of Warzone and Black Ops – Cold War, swithout a doubt, it is a formula that helps to reinforce both games. A dedicated community, with two proposals that have a strong bond, helps players feel supported and they approach them with rewards to continue playing.
Undoubtedly, the setting is for the future and the integration formula can be a good incentive to keep working on strengthening the Warzone proposal, as well as any project of the main saga that may be presented to arrive this year, and in those to come.
