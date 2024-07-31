While on the one hand Activision seems to use generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) for content Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIIon the other hand, is supporting research related to CoD: Warzone.

What happens is that this publisher and developer is sharing an open source dataset of the Caldera map Warzone. This is for researchers who are dedicated to studying and supporting an AI training model.

In a publication On their blog, Activision shared some statements. One of them says ‘This is the first dataset of its kind to be released for Call of Duty, now available on OpenUSD…’.

To the above, the company adds ‘[…]It contains the nearly complete geometry of Caldera, as well as a collection of randomly selected anonymous time samples showing how players can move around the map..

According to Activision this data set of Call of Duty: Warzone The Caldera map is huge. That’s what Michael Vance, the company’s senior vice president and software engineer, makes clear.

Vance noted that it is the largest in terms of geometry complexity and instance counts for video games. But it is also the largest among those available on OpenUSD, which handles 3D model files for creating content.

The release of a new open-source data set, features the map Caldera from Call of Duty: Warzone for non-commercial use. This data set release contains near-complete geometry of Caldera and in-game character pathing. Read more 👇 https://t.co/xFxNDAhKk9 pic.twitter.com/CyQ8FwOm0A — Activision (@Activision) July 30, 2024

Activision, by sharing the information of the Caldera map Call of Duty: Warzonethinks it will provide ‘excellent data’ for AI training. It will also help with content generation techniques. At least that is what Natalya Tatarchuk, CTO of this publisher and developer, believes.

These data are available online via GitHub. Want more from Call of Duty? It’s not a bad idea to check out what’s new in the mobile version.

