













Activision: These are all the franchises that now belong to Xbox | TierraGamer









Throughout its years of existence, Activision created many video game franchises loved by millions. In case you have any doubts, here is a list of all the ones that Xbox can take advantage of now that they own them.

Call of Duty

Crash Bandicoot

Guitar Hero / Band Hero / DJ Hero

Spyro/Skylanders

Tony Hawk

Devil

hearthstone

Lost Vikings

Overwatch

Starcraft

world of warcraft

Heroes of the Storm

candy crush

Prototype

gun

Blur

Dark Reign

Call to Power

Soldier of Fortune

Mat Hoffman’s Pro BMX

true crime

Geometry Wars

Singularity

Pitfall

Many of them have been out of the spotlight for a while in recent years, but Xbox could decide to revive them. Also don’t be surprised if you start to see several of these Activision franchises reach the Xbox Game Pass service. Which of these is your favorite?

When will Activision games start arriving on Xbox Game Pass?

There is no exact date yet for when Activision games will start arriving on Xbox Game Pass. However, Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft Gaming, assured in a message that they have already been working on it since October 13, when the purchase was approved.

Source: Xbox

It seems that they will speed up the matter, so probably by November we will begin to see some titles in the catalog. Of course they would be some of the oldest, while planning what will happen to their releases after the purchase. Are you excited?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)