Some days ago, from Polygon they informed us of how Activision had filed a lawsuit against Warzone developers, a strategy browser game. Activision relies for its claim on the use of the “Warzone” trademark by indie developers.

The dispute between the two parties, which has been going on for months, focuses on whether Activision has the right to use and register for its exclusive use the word “Warzone”, which would mean “war zone” when translated into Spanish.

The situation becomes more complex if we take into account that the indie strategy game was launched in 2017 under the name “Warzone”, but did not trademark at that time. Call of Duty: Warzone was released in 2020, and during the same year Activision registered the trademark.

Activision sues indie developers over use of the Warzone name

Activision, for its part, defends that Indie developers threatened them with a cease and desist letter, in which they demanded that they stop using the name “Warzone” for the Call of Duty battle royale, also threatening to take legal action. Despite the fact that Activision defends that both games “could not be more different”, and that there is no reason why both games cannot coexist using a similar name, the developers of the browser game defend that this issue leads to confusion between the public, hence the initial request.

Activision and the developer of Warzone, the browser game, they are currently waiting to be seen in court. The indie dev has opened a GoFundMe page to defray the costs of the trial through donations from fans of the game and supporters. Activision claims that the developer has threatened the company, that it does not infringe on its intellectual property.

