There is another legal matter going on for Activision Blizzardbut this time the acquisition by Microsoft has nothing to do with it: the publisher has in fact done it lawsuit to a well-known youtuber and music critic who, in turn, had previously reported the publisher because of a video on TikTok.

The story is rather tangled, but curiously it sees an accuser turn accused, with Activision Blizzard intending to continue the case in court. In fact, everything started with the accusation made by the youtuber Anthony Fantanowho happens to be a well-known music critic on that platform with his channel The Needle Drop, who claimed that Activision Blizzard had used part of one of his videos to advertise Crash Bandicoot shoes on TikTok.

The part of the video in question would be an audio in which the critic shouts “it’s enough slices!” Phrase that has become something of a meme following a video, also posted on TikTokin which Fantano comments more and more desperately on cutting a pizza into a lot of smaller and smaller slices.