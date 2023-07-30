There is another legal matter going on for Activision Blizzardbut this time the acquisition by Microsoft has nothing to do with it: the publisher has in fact done it lawsuit to a well-known youtuber and music critic who, in turn, had previously reported the publisher because of a video on TikTok.
The story is rather tangled, but curiously it sees an accuser turn accused, with Activision Blizzard intending to continue the case in court. In fact, everything started with the accusation made by the youtuber Anthony Fantanowho happens to be a well-known music critic on that platform with his channel The Needle Drop, who claimed that Activision Blizzard had used part of one of his videos to advertise Crash Bandicoot shoes on TikTok.
The part of the video in question would be an audio in which the critic shouts “it’s enough slices!” Phrase that has become something of a meme following a video, also posted on TikTokin which Fantano comments more and more desperately on cutting a pizza into a lot of smaller and smaller slices.
Jailbird was Crash Bandicoot’s TikTok video
The video has become viral and the audio was also used by other videos and filmed exactly as happens to memes. This audio also appears in a June 2023 video on Tiktok dedicated to Crash Bandicoot’s shoes and published by Activision Blizzard. This video was removed following an official request by Fantano himself, who also ordered Activision Blizzard to pay compensation for “misleading advertising”, as he had not been contacted at all for this advertising campaign.
However, Activision Blizzard fought back, filing a lawsuit against Fantano on July 24, 2023, in a California court. According to reports from the publisher, the audio used would be part of the section “commercial sounds” that Fantano allegedly made available for use in advertising in the TikTok library.
Activision’s accusation would therefore be based on the alleged one attempted “extortion” by Fantano, who demanded 6-figure compensation for not taking the publisher to court. According to Activision this would be a sort of fraudulent “scheme” used by the music critic to extort money from third party users. At this point we are waiting to see how the matter develops.
#Activision #sues #wellknown #youtuber #turn #sued #publisher #video #Tiktok
Leave a Reply