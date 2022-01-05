The new Call of Duty: Vanguard has an anti-cheat system that has already eliminated thousands of users.

The franchise of Call of duty He has put us in front of a thousand confrontations, but there is a battle that we have not yet managed to win: the fight against cheaters. Since the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta, the community has suffered the ravages of users whose hacks completely ruin the gaming experience, something Activision has responded to with the RICOCHET anti-cheat system.

Activision alleges that the cheating has caused irreparable damage to its reputation and incomeHowever, these kinds of acts must also have consequences in real life, and that is why the Californian company has taken legal action against EngineOwning: a website where cheating mechanics are bought in titles such as Halo Infinite, Battlefield V, Splitgate or the aforementioned Call of Duty: Vanguard. The demand, indicated by Gamesindustry, accuses the web of being “engaged in the development, sale, marketing and exploitation of a portfolio of malicious cheats and hacks for popular online multiplayer, especially gaming [Call of Duty]”.

From Activision’s point of view, EngineOwning has caused “a massive and irreparable damage to their goodwill and reputation, and the loss of substantial revenue. “To which he adds that” Because COD games are so popular, unscrupulous individuals and companies like [EngineOwning] frequently seek to take advantage of games for their profit and personal gain selling cheats, hacks and other malicious software, knowing full well that they are ruining the experience for other players and damaging Activision. “

Of course, the Call of Duty community is daily with cheating players, something that the RICOCHET system has signaled with the expulsion of thousands of users in a single day. As has already been warned from the developer studio, these people will not return to COD battles, but Activision wants to put an end to this trend by destroying the root of the problem.

