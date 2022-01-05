Although Activision still facing a number of problems related to the work environment, the company continues to be concerned about the issue of cheats in games such as Call of Duty: Warzone. On this occasion, the company did not announce a new system to combat this practice, Instead, they filed a lawsuit against a site dedicated to cheating.

This legal action was Issued yesterday, January 4, 2022, in the Central District of California, against EngineOwning, a site focused on the distribution of cheats for games like Call of Duty: Warzone, Vanguard, Halo Infinite, Battlefield 2042 and more. Here’s what Activision had to say about it:

“[EngineOwning es una] online trading company consisting of a German business entity and numerous people, [y está acusada de participar en el] development, sale, distribution, marketing and exploitation of a portfolio of malicious cheats and tricks for popular online multiplayer games. With this lawsuit, Activision seeks to end the illegal conduct of an organization that distributes and sells numerous malicious software products for profit designed to allow members of the public to gain unfair competitive advantages (i.e. cheat) at the Games. COD. Ongoing activities harm Activision games, its overall business, and the experience of the COD gaming community. The cheat software in question allows players to manipulate CoD games to their personal advantage, such as automatically targeting weapons, revealing the location of opponents, and allowing the player to view information that is not normally available to players because it would give them a unfair advantage in the game ”.

For its part, EngineOwning, has not responded to Activision’s demand. This is just one of the measures the company has implemented against cheating. One of its greatest efforts is the constant blocking of accounts that have engaged in such conduct.

On related issues, it has been revealed that Ricochet, Call of Duty’s new anti-cheat system, suspended nearly 50,000 users in one day.

Editor’s Note:

While the situation Activision currently lives in makes supporting them difficult, it is good to see that the company continues to work hard to deliver the gaming experience that all fans are looking for. Now we only have to see how this conflict unfolds.

Via: The Verge