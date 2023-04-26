Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Activision store | Giant deal collapsing: The authority knocked down the 68 billion euro deal between Microsoft and Activision

April 26, 2023
According to the British competition authority, the deal could, among other things, seriously hinder competition in the gaming industry.

According to the British competition authority, the deal could, among other things, seriously hinder competition in the gaming industry.

British authority has stopped Microsoft’s purchase intentions regarding the game giant Activision Blizzard.

According to the British competition authority, the deal could, among other things, seriously hinder competition in the gaming industry. In the past, EU and US competition authorities have also been suspicious.

The deal cannot be completed without the approval of the British Competition Authority.

In January 2022, Microsoft announced its intention to buy the game company Activision Blizzard. At that time, the reported transaction amount was almost 70 billion dollars. This is the software company’s largest acquisition ever.

On Wednesday, the economic newspaper Financial Times said that the transaction amount is around 75 billion dollars, i.e. around 68 billion euros.

Activision Blizzard’s best-known products include Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Candy Crush and Overwatch.

News agency Reuters Microsoft plans to appeal the authority’s decision.

The news is updated.

