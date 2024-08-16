The mod was called H2M and was supposed to be launched today, August 16, but the developers received a letter from Activision’s lawyers demanding they block everything. Of course they did, since they couldn’t afford to go to court with a multinational of such magnitude (now it’s Microsoft).

A slap in the face to the community

“Today, our team members received a cease and desist order on behalf of Activision Publishing in relation to the H2M-Mod project,” they explained on Twitter. “We are complying with this order and ceasing all operations immediately and permanently.”

The mod was really big: would have added 50 maps to the game along with new weapon attachments and camos. It also included an updated progression system and added the Killstreaks from the original Modern Warfare 2.

The arrival of the mod had made significantly increase Modern Warfare Remastered player count on Steamor 300% compared to last month. It also made it go up in sales. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done and Activision decided to block everything, unleashing a lot of anger in the community.

For now the company has not officially taken a position on the matter. If he does, we will update the story.

Of course, being the publisher, Activision has every right to do what they did. The timing is surprising, however, considering how much this mod has been talked about within the community. After all, couldn’t they have acted sooner, without wasting all the work done to make it? There is nothing due, of course, but a little attention towards those who make you make billions of dollars every year would be welcome.