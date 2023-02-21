The purchase of Activision Blizzard it has big repercussions that go beyond just the eventual exclusivity of Call of Duty. Thanks to all the communications and confidential documents that have come to light, the industry has reacted in various ways. Thus, it was recently revealed that Activision shares decreased after a statement by the Competition and Markets Authority of the United Kingdom, or CMA for its acronym in English.

According to Yahoo Finance, Activision shares fell 3% after the CMA published its interim result on the purchase of Microsoft. Here, it was revealed that the deal could “result in higher prices, less choice or less innovation for UK players.” Thus, the market reacted negatively.

As you probably already know, the discussions for the purchase of Activision Blizzard are still underway. Although Microsoft has done everything possible to ensure that Call of Duty games will reach PlayStation consoles for at least the next 10 years, this seems to have failed to convince the agencies in charge of approving this acquisitionsomething that has affected the value of these companies in the process.

This is a natural reaction to all the information that has been released in recent months. As long as the comments are negative, Activision shares, and surely Microsoft, will continue to fall in the future. We just have to wait and see what will happen.

