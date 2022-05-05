Call of Duty: Vanguard It was launched at the end of last year. However, it seems that it was not to the liking of many, since it showed a drop in sales, compared to its predecessor. Not to mention, it had a pretty mixed critical response. Now Activision share why you think it failed.

In an annual report of Activision it was revealed that the company believes that Call of Duty: Vanguard It failed due to two factors. The first is a lack of innovation in terms of gameplay. The second is the decision to set it during World War II.

According to the report, players today do not like the aesthetics of this period. They are more used to the most current visuals such as those seen in Modern Warfare and during the beginning of war zone. They consider that this did ‘that did not resonate with a good part of the community‘.

Source: Activision

Activision also indicates that Call of Duty Vanguard did not meet their expectations. According to reports from Gamesindustry.Bizthe title sold 40% less than Black Ops: Cold War. Although its developer believes that it was more because of World War II, there are other factors that could have affected it.

We recommend you: This is what Warcraft looks like: Arclight Rumble, the new Blizzard mobile game

Let’s remember that it came out relatively close to other highly anticipated first-person shooters. In its direct competitors we find halo-infinite Y Battlefield 2042. It is quite likely that the players preferred one of these, so Activision Y Call of Duty They had this loss.

Activision’s sayings about the setting of Call of Duty: Vanguard have some reason

While for some it may seem insignificant that the game takes place on the WWII, it seems that there is an effect. The middle gamesindustry.Biz reported that historically Call of Duty that happen in this period sell less than those of modern aesthetics.

Source: Activision

In addition to this, it seems that the same Activision could put up an obstacle in the form of Call of Duty: Warzone. Since it is quite popular and free game, players might prefer to keep it than buy a new one with Vanguard. Especially since the most striking thing about these games is their multiplayer component and not just the campaign. What do you think led to the decline of Vanguard? Tell us in the comments.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. We also invite you to our Discord where we talk about games and other topics.