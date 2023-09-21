The style game battle royale Free-to-play launched in March 2020 and was a huge success, attracting more than 100 million players in 13 months, according to its publisher. It went offline for a couple of weeks in November 2022 so that Activision could concentrate on the launch of its successor, which at the time was called Warzone 2.0but has since removed the numbers from its title.

The original version of Warzone was relaunched in the form of Warzone Calderaa more simplified version, named after its World War II-themed island map, which replaced its original map, Verdansk.

The players of Boiler They were able to access all the skins and weapons they had purchased or unlocked in three premium titles of Call of Duty which are not compatible with the new Warzone.

In June, Activision announced that it planned to stop supporting the game this month to focus on other game content. Call of Duty. After the closing of Boilerplayers will be able to access their purchased content in the multiplayer modes of Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard.

The game of Call of Duty of this year, Modern Warfare IIIis a direct sequel to Modern Warfare II from last year. Scheduled for release on November 10, 2023, development is being carried out by Sledgehammer in collaboration with Infinity Ward, while Treyarch leads its Zombies mode.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I liked him more Warzone original 🙁 We will have to adapt or die guys.