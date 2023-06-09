Activision has removed Nickmercs’ Call of Duty skin from sale, after the streamer made an anti-LGBT+ comment.

The skin is no longer available to buy in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

Nickmercs’ comment was in response to a video shared by esports caster Chris Puckett in which pro-LGBT+ demonstrators were attacked outside of a school in California. “Americans are in a sad place right now,” said Puckett. “Let people love who they love and live your own life.”

Nickmercs replied: “They should leave little children alone. That’s the real issue.”

The response sparked outrage on the platform. Puckett replied: “Who is this ‘they’ and what terrible act is everyone afraid of? I think/hope the goal of most of ‘them’ is to reduce child suicides. This is done through acceptance and removing the stigma of feeling/being different.

“As a dad I’m struggling to see the harm. Gay doesn’t = fart.”

The following day on stream, Nickmercs refused to apologize for the tweet and denied holding anti-LGBT+ beliefs.



Activision followed up by removing Nickmercs’ skin from the game’s shop.

“Due to recent events, we have removed the ‘Nickmercs Operator’ bundle from the Modern Warfare II and Warzone store. We are focused on celebrating Pride with our employees and our community,” it said on Twitter.

Nickmercs has not publicly responded to the skin’s removal.

The streamer is a member of FaZe Clan, whose members are not strangers to controversy.

Last year, Cented was booted out for using discriminatory language, while another refused to support the group’s Pride post.

2022 also saw the group become a publicly traded company, but six months later it was at risk of being delisted.