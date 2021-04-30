The Californian Study Toys for Bob had made a name for itself in the platforming genre, following the successes of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and Spyro: Reignited Trilogy. However, from their parent company they seem to have other plans. And is that now Activision relocates Toys for Bob to Call of Duty: Warzone and it does in the middle of a wave of layoffs that has affected the workers of the last and acclaimed title of the Crash Bandicoot saga. The American company itself has announced it through its Twitter account, as you can see in the following tweet.

Toys for Bob is proud to assist in the development of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 and look forward to what is to come “, said the account of the study, which has not been slow to receive the welcome from Raven Software, who has been working on the battle royale with Infinity Ward from day one:” Nice to have you in the project with us ”. According to the VGC portal, this relocation comes just at the moment in which they have occurred mass layoffs in the company creator of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

Is Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time worth it on Xbox Series X?

As the aforementioned source collects, recently Nicholas Kole, a former Toys for Bob character designer, said that he had been fired and that all those with whom he interacted during his stay in the Californian studio they didn’t keep working either already there. Kole was glad, yes, that it was not a total layoff and that the remainder have been relocated to the Warzone development. Now, yes, remains in the air what will happen with upcoming installments of Crash Bandicoot or Spyro. Will Activision hand them over to another studio or will they rehire for Toys for Bob when the time comes? We will have to wait to find out.