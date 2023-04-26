













Activision president says UK regulator’s decision won’t be the last word

The CMA of the United Kingdom analyzes the case of Activision since mid-2022, Its main objective was to assess whether the merger between the titanic companies would benefit or harm healthy competition. in today’s industry.

The case that particular focus was the title of call of duty and its cross-platform deliveryespecially the possible future restrictions that Sony would have with the popular title and the global economic and labor implications as a result of it.

After months of analysis, the CMA informed that the merger was not considered prudent and the approval of the agreement that implied 69 million dollars was denied. However, Robert A. Kotick, the director of Activision Blizzard also expressed his position on the matter:

“This merger is a complex process, and I know I’m not the only one frustrated by the obstacles and delays. We’re used to a company culture that moves quickly to achieve big goals, so it’s hard to adjust to things that aren’t flowing at our usual brisk pace right now. Nevertheless, We will continue to press our case, because we know this merger will benefit our employees, the broader UK tech workforce and gamers around the world.”

Source: Robert A. Kotick

The Activision director considers that it is a good opportunity for the global growth of the industry, so he will continue in his efforts for the merger to be approved.

In addition, the director of Activision believes that his company has quite a structural legacy to put forward and is eventually confident that this will be recognized and the deal approved. previous consideration, will only provide more opportunities:

“I am going to do everything in my personal power to defend ourselves and help regulators understand the competitive dynamics of our industry. What gives me confidence is that, whether alone or in conjunction with another company, we are one of the strongest companies in our industry. Additionally, we are poised for continued growth and want to continue to build on our incredible intellectual property.”

Source: Bobby Kotick

However, currently, the provisional ruling of the CMA considered cloud gaming to be the main motivation for denying the merger that Activision requested. However, it seems that this issue will not cease yet.

Activision: Who is Bobby Kotick?

He is the CEO of Activision Blizzard, he has held that position since 1991.

In mid-2022, he had a re-election to keep his position for another year.

