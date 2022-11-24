Yesterday a report emerged mentioning that the Federal Trade Commission, FTC for its acronym in English, of the United States, would have planned to sue Microsoft for its purchase of Activision Blizzard. Although at the moment there is no legal process underway, those responsible for Call of Duty have mentioned that they are willing to fight in court to conclude this acquisition.

According to Activision’s COO, the company plans to fight any lawsuit brought against them in court. For her part, Lulu Cheng Meservey has mentioned that Activision and Microsoft are working with all regulators to resolve any issues this acquisition presents. This was what he commented:

“I see a lot of speculation about Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard. Any suggestion that the transaction could have anti-competitive effects is absurd. This merger will benefit US players and the gaming industry, especially as we face tougher competition abroad. We are committed to continuing to work cooperatively with regulators around the world to allow the transaction to proceed, but we will not hesitate to fight to defend the transaction if necessary.”

We’re committed to continuing to work cooperatively with regulators around the globe to allow the transaction to proceed, but won’t hesitate to fight to defend the transaction if that’s needed. — Lulu Cheng Meservey (@lulumeservey) November 24, 2022

Considering that Microsoft expects the Activision Blizzard purchase to be completed in the first half of 2023, It is very likely that the next few months will be the most important when it comes to defining what will happen with this acquisition. On related topics, you can learn more about the possible lawsuit here. Similarly, Microsoft explains how its exclusives work.

Editor’s Note:

It is very likely that this lawsuit will not come to pass. Multiple analysts have pointed out that the FTC has the odds to lose in this situation. Although many may oppose the purchase, at the moment there is no evidence that can substantially impair this process.

Via: windows central