It looks like Activision is gearing up to share more about this year’s Call of Duty release next week.

2023’s Call of Duty has been the subject of numerous leaks over the past few months, and it is all but confirmed to be Modern Warfare 3.

This title has shown up on DMCA takedown notices and promotional packages for Monster energy drinks. Recently, fan-made Call of Duty-inspired artwork has been popping up on social media, as everyone gears up for Modern Warfare 3’s official announcement.

Official Dark Water Level Gameplay – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Activision has evidently seen all of this, and has taken to sharing its own ‘art’ for the game on social media. Poking fun at, I suppose itself, the company shared a mock up of some Call of Duty key art showing a stick figure wielding a gun (see below).

It then typed the words “Modern Warfare Redacted?” across the top, and “Call of Duty” along the bottom.



Image credit: Activision

The Call of Duty team then said it would share more “next week”, but stopped short of specifying exactly what it would be sharing. Perhaps more information about the Warzone event revealing the next Call of Duty game?

We already know that the next Call of Duty game will be revealed during a Warzone event, as the company shared this as part of its recent blog post detailing the new season of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

“Drop into Call of Duty: Warzone to experience the worldwide reveal for Call of Duty 2023 in a limited-time event,” it wrote, before adding “Stay tuned to Call of Duty channels for more details about the upcoming reveal.”

It now seems that reveal is imminent. But just how immanent? Well, according to data miners, Modern Warfare 3 will be revealed on 17th August.

HeyImAlaix, via Call of Duty news account CharlieIntel, found references to a banner touting this reveal date. Additionally, pre-order references were found in files of Modern Warfare 2.

Eurogamer has asked Activision for comment on this latest Modern Warfare 3 leak.

Meanwhile, and in case you missed it, a decade after Call of Duty: Ghosts first introduced Colin, AKA Riley the dog as a squad member, Activision is bringing attack canines back to its first-person shooter franchise.

Merlin the dog is coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 as part of the new Season 05: Blackcell. He looks like a very good boy, indeed.