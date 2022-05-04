Between Microsoft and Activision is New York in the middle. No, it’s not a new proverb made up from scratch, but the harsh truth. Yes why the East Cost city took the Santa Monica-based company to court. The reason? The not-so-commendable behavior of CEO Bobby Kotick.

As you may recall, the software house, some time ago, she was the protagonist, in spite of herself, of accusations that dragged her into the storm. In short, working at Activision, amidst abuse and harassment, was not exactly beautiful and stimulating (find more information here).

These events led to a series of layoffs and made Bobby Kotick look bad, who was invited to resign from several quarters. Invitations rejected to the sender, because, according to what is reported in the complaint, he was busy closing the deal with Microsoft quickly.

According to the city of New York, specifically the New York City Employees’ Retirement System and pension funds for the city’s teachers, police and firefighters, which owns some shares of Activision, the CEO was not the right person to carry out negotiations with the American giant.

The reason, as mentioned, lies in the behavior of Kotick, who knew what was going on inside his company and which he never, in any way, tried to stop. The measures taken, in fact, came following the complaint filed by the family of Kerry Moyniahn, an employee of the company who committed suicide due to the harassment he suffered during his stay in Activision..

Does this affair jeopardize the success of the agreement with Microsoft? It is not known, but the statement states that the offer of 95 $ per share proposed by Microsoft and accepted by Bobby Kotick was much lower than the true value of the company..

In short, these new developments complicate Activision’s position and the success of the deal with Microsoft. At the moment, however, the deal, albeit put under the magnifying glass by the complainants, should not be particularly at risk.