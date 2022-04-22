As recently reported, Sheryl Sandbergoperational director of A halfused her position to prevent the publication of a report regarding a restraining order against her then fiancé, Bobby Kotick. British tabloid Daily Mail apparently dropped the report due to his actions, preventing the publication of a restraining order granted to another ex-girlfriend of Kotick’s in 2014.

The report shows that Sandberg and Kotick contacted the publication on two occasions, one in 2016 and again in 2019. In addition to staff at Facebook and Activision, they prevented the online edition of the Daily Mail from reporting on the restraining order, which is was granted after Kotick’s ex accused him of harassing her at her home.

Now the Wall Street Journal shares this background, which has spoken with several figures close to the case. Sandberg apparently staged these efforts to censor news about her then partner when they started dating in 2016. Approval also came from her legal advisers, who felt such a report would damage her reputation as a rights advocate. of women.

As a result, Sandberg is now subject to Meta internal review. This will consider whether exploiting her position in this way amounts to a violation of company rules.

Source: The Verge