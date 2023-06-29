Since nintendoswitch was launched on the market, the console had to earn the trust of the fans and, above all, of the video game companies that refused to support the device after the failure that came from Wii U. However, little by little they realized that it was worth bringing their games to the platform and as a result there are a good number of ports.

One of the companies that was precisely hesitant to launch their games in the hybrid was Activisiongiven that in the past apparatus an attempt was made to attract the attention of the masses with games of call of duty, something that in the end did not work. However, in switches they opted to take the games of Spyro and crash bandicoothaving good sales results.

Statements by the CEO of the company have just come out, Bobby KotickHe mentioned that he regrets not having released so many games on this console, because despite the fact that they supported it, it was not as much compared to other companies as Capcom. In fact, one of the sagas that they refused to launch this time was precisely COD.

The statement came out facing the purchase process of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, because some documents with quite valuable information are being made public. This can be encouraging, as the shooter saga can return to Nintendo in the following years, with agreement that Microsoft already has contemplated from now on.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: In fact, it was noticeable in the first months of Switch that no company was on Nintendo’s side, it was not until Breath of The Wild demonstrated the power of the console, that they finally realized that it was worth taking their games to the hybrid. and now, even games that were thought impossible are launched in this great success of the great N.