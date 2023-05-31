THE Activision lawyers argue that the British regulators of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) have dedicated only 4 of the 32 weeks investigation into the Microsoft-Activision merger to study the potential risks of significantly reducing competition in the cloud gaming space.

We recall that the lawyers of Activision, Microsoft and CMA have recently met with the judge Marcus Smith of the Competition Appeals Tribunal (CAT) to discuss how best to proceed with the appeals process. Microsoft’s entire 400-page document will not be made public, but the Tribunal has published a summary summarizing its main points.

During the hearing, Activision’s attorney explained the main reasons for asking to intervene in the case: Activision is interested in the outcome of the merger and can provide relevant information on cloud gaming and the gaming market as a whole, therefore he is likely to be able to step in and add evidence to support Microsoft’s case.

Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision

Activision’s attorney also argues that the CMA’s independent expert panel has dedicated only 4 weeks to the analysis of the potential risks of significantly reducing competition in the cloud gaming sector.

“28 weeksthe vast majority of the time spent by the CMA in the 32-week investigation, were devoted to their first concern, which is that there was or would be anti-competitive conduct if this merger were allowed in the console market.” .

“The final part of the 32 weeks was devoted to the issue of cloud. Of course, in the end, contrary to many expectations, they decided that the console side was fine. There was no problem.”

“Also, it’s in stark contrast to the decision of the European Commissionwho has a completely different view on what is meant by ‘market’ and on the validity or otherwise of the proposal for a foreclosure in relation to cloud streaming”.

We will have to see if the appeal will be accepted and if the CMA will have to re-analyze the situation, perhaps dedicating more time to cloud gaming. Meanwhile, South Korea’s FTC has approved the acquisition.