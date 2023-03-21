Sony is struggling to block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft, but it’s not the only one. A group of ordinary gamers long ago started one class actionwhich however was stopped by the judge District Jacqueline Scott Corley. While confirming that Microsoft doesn’t always tell “the full truth,” there is no legal basis for pursuing the lawsuit.

The judge issued the ruling stating that the plaintiffs they failed to make their case count on the basis of the law. “The complaint does not plausibly argue that the merger creates a reasonable likelihood of anti-competitive effects in any relevant market,” Corley said.

The judge also disputed the class action’s concerns that the acquisition by Microsoft could have “anti-competitive effects” at a time when the Redmond company made games like Call of Duty exclusive to Microsoft platforms.

“The plaintiffs argue that Microsoft may obtain the ability to make Activision’s games exclusive and claim that Microsoft would have an incentive to do so, but make no substantive claim to support the final incentive claim. Why Microsoft should make Call of Duty exclusive for its platforms, resulting in decreased game sales?” Corley said. such measures?”. This is what Microsoft itself has been saying for some time.

Corley also disputed the claim that a merger could lead to higher prices, less innovation, less creativity, less consumer choice, decreased production and other anti-competitive effects. The plaintiffs’ claim is “insufficient,” Corley said, adding that they didn’t explain why and how all of this would be true.

The plaintiffs also said Microsoft’s past actions is another reason the settlement shouldn’t be cleared. They said Microsoft had told the European Commission during its acquisition of ZeniMax that it would have no incentive to “block or restrict” ZeniMax games from rival platforms. The class action claims that Microsoft has broken this promise when he announced that future ZeniMax games, like Starfield and Redfall, would be exclusive to Xbox on consoles. But Corley said these claims “are implausible.”

Corley said the plaintiffs may be right that Microsoft doesn’t always tell the complete truth in his public statements, but this is not enough to prove a legal case.

“Although the allegations support the assumption that Microsoft is willing to break its public promises, why should it do the same for Call of Duty? The complaint does not provide facts that support a plausible inference that it is reasonably likely to do so,” he said. said Corley.

“Microsoft may make Activision’s game catalog totally or partially exclusive? Yes. Have the plaintiffs pointed to facts that make it plausible that Microsoft will? Without further factual context, no,” the judge added.

In short, the class action has not been able to bring sufficient arguments. However, he will have another 20 days to propose a new case.

For its part, Xbox is trying to clarify that Call of Duty will be multiplatform: after the four agreements already unveiled, Microsoft repeats to the antitrust that it is ready to make more.