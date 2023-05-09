A figure that should not be underestimated in the latest financial report of Activision Blizzard is that the company, for the first time in its history, is making more money on pc what up console. In the first months of 2023, the revenues produced by the PC platform exceeded those of the consoles by 27 million dollars, continuing a trend that has been going on for some time now.

Between January 1 and March 31, 2023, Activision grossed $666 million on PC and $639 million on consoles. The PC segment has been doing better than the console one since mid-2022, although the latter has done better than the former if we consider the entire past year.

It is a change very important, given that according to ai Activision Blizzard annual reports available, the console sector had always done better than the PC one. Even the Blizzard acquisition had failed to turn the tables.

This is the third quarter in a row that PC beats consoles, which has never happened before. There are also good reasons to believe that the trend will continue throughout 2023.

Activision attributes that 74% increase in revenue on PC compared to last year to the success of Call of Duty and Overwatch 2, but part of the result seems to have also come from World of Warcraft, thanks to the Dragonflight expansion, and from Diablo immortal. In short, Blizzard seems to be the leader in PC growth, with 72% of its revenues on PC and 8% on consoles. Call of Duty itself made 59% of revenues on consoles, 26% on PC and 15% on mobile. The launch of Diablo 4 could also grow Blizzard’s console user base, but considering the love of PC fans for the series it could even accentuate the growth in revenues on PC.

However, it must be said that the first sector of Activision Blizzard for revenues is the mobile one, which detaches all the others thanks to the still excellent results of Candy Crush, a true sacred monster of the sector.