Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III could be making a dramatic change in the series, since Activision seems to be hinting this week at the addition of the mode zombie of call of duty in the new game Modern Warfare. The last clue was discovered by players from call of duty who sent inquiry messages to the mysterious phone number that has been providing players with snippets of information for the past few days. Of course, Activision has not directly confirmed that the zombie be in Modern Warfare IIIbut the hint is about as good a confirmation as we can hope for until all (or most) of the game is revealed later this week.

The number in question, in case you missed it, is the +1-202-918-3022and when you message him, sometimes you get some hints about what’s to come in Modern Warfare III. More recently, players discovered that they could send the message “zombie” or something very similar, and would receive a response that included an audio file that sounds a lot like the familiar grunts of the undead in mode. zombie of call of duty. Sometimes people also get a zombie emoji in response, which pretty much confirms what this hint could mean.

Zombies are not something new in call of dutySo if you’re wondering why this is so important, it’s because zombies have never really been in a game of Modern Warfare. They’ve been in the games call of duty developed by Sledgehammer Games and more often by Treyarch, but not in the games of Modern Warfare. Similar to how more recent efforts at call of duty have been worked on by several developers in collaboration, it is believed that Treyarch could take care of the mode zombie for Modern Warfare III on this occasion, but this has not been confirmed so far.

For those who want to know more about Modern Warfare III and the way zombie that is believed to contain, should tune in to the event of Call of Duty: Warzone tomorrow to see if zombies are referenced.

“Assemble a team of four and prepare to enter into Call of Duty: Warzone™ starting at 10:30 AM (Mexico) on Thursday, August 17. The double experience begins right now, shortly before the start of the Shadow Siege Limited Time Event, scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM PT.”

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: I love that companies do this kind of thing, a bit like what they also did with the movie Super Mario Bros. Don’t you know what I’m talking about? Dial the phone that brings the truck of the brothers Mario in the film.