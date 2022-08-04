The company led by Bobby Kotick has contracted for the second time a company specialized in stopping unions.

It is more and more common to read news about the union formation in the US, a country where very negative thinking about these groups still predominates. In the video game industry, the developer Blizzard Albany has starred in the latest advance in this regard after proposing the formation of a new union, but it seems that Activision He doesn’t intend to make it easy for you.

Activision has made a clear and conscious decision to deny our basic labor rightsAlbany Game Workers AllianceIn accordance with Kotakuthe studio formerly known as Vicarious Visions has accused Activision of hindering this unionization attempt through a strategy already known by the company’s employees: hiring the company for a second time Reed-Smithspecialized in stop unionization attempts. “Instead of following Microsoft’s lead and committing to a labor neutrality agreement, Activision has made a clear and conscious decision to deny our basic labor rights once again investing hundreds of thousands of dollars in an anti-union firm,” they comment from the Albany Game Workers Alliance, a group that represents the desire of employees to unionize.

Albany Game Workers Alliance says Reed Smith wants to urge the US National Labor Relations Board to deny unionization of the group. For its part, Activision takes another action designed to curb the intentions of Blizzard Albany: “Given the significant impact this change can have for almost 150 people in Albany (formerly Vicarious Visions), we believe that each employee in Albany who works at Devil must have a direct say in this decision; should not be taken by less than 15% of employees,” explains Rich George, a company spokesman.

Blizzard Albany announced the formation of a union after seeing the success of Raven Software, which, after several months fighting Activision, achieved recognition. We will be attentive to the evolution of this situation, since the editor of Call of Duty carried out the same strategies to stop the unionization of Raven Software. A plan that, luckily, could not crush the will of the workers.

More about: Activision, Activision Blizzard, Blizzard Albany and Syndicate.