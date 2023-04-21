Activision has acknowledged server issues plaguing Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 since the release of Season 3.

In a tweet, Activision said it’s trying to resolve the server issues now.

We are investigating reports of server-related gameplay issues and are actively working to resolve them.https://t.co/uZcPLBMAZh —Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 20, 2023

The Call of Duty community is getting increasingly exacerbated by server issues in Warzone 2.0, with lag sometimes affecting the registration of player actions.

In the tweet below, Warzone streamer JoeWo can be seen dying from fall damage because Warzone 2.0 failed to register his parachute deploy.

Developer Infinity Ward added the server issue to the public-facing Call of Duty Trello boardso hopefully this will get sorted out sooner rather than later.

All is not well in Call of Duty right now, with complaints over pay-to-win bundles and gameplay problems growing ever more vociferous. On Steam, Warzone 2.0 currently carries a “mostly negative” user review rating.

With Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0 and extraction mode DMZ now half a year old, Activision will be keen to turn player sentiment around ahead of the reveal of this year’s Modern Warfare 2 expansion.