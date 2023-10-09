With the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Xbox expected to close this week, many wondered if Xbox would add the publisher’s extensive catalog of titles to your subscription Game Pass. While subscribers shouldn’t expect to see big titles like Diablo IV and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III available on the subscription service this year, the publisher confirmed to anticipate titles joining the service next year.

In a statement issued on X (formerly Twitter), Activision Blizzard had this to say about his games that will come to Game Pass:

“It’s incredible to see how the anticipation grows for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. As we continue to work toward regulatory approval of the agreement with Microsoftwe have received some questions about whether our upcoming and recently released games will be available through Game Pass. Although we have no plans to include Modern Warfare III either Diablo IV in Game Pass This year, once the deal is closed, we hope to start working with Xbox to bring our titles to more players around the world. And we anticipated that we would begin adding games to Game Pass sometime next year.”

The acquisition of Microsoft-Activision will close this week, despite the recent presentation of the FTC in an attempt to block the agreement. With that, Microsoft and Xbox will own several important intellectual properties of Activision-Blizzard and King. These include the franchise of Call of Duty, Diablo and Overwatchas well as various dormant intellectual properties and significant icons such as Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon.

