While we recently informed you of the curious situation that currently exists in Activision, due to the fact that currently its eight studios would be working on Call of Duty, yesterday a news of a different kind resounded quite a bit, according to which Activision fires well-known Call of Duty voice actor over sexist comments.

The actor in question is Jeff Leach, who is known for dubbing the original version of the Ghost operator from the second season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and most recently on Call of Duty: Warzone.

The controversy came to light when the Twitter user “NitroLukeDX” uploaded a montage with clippings to the social network in which the voice actor was repeatedly shown using misogynistic language with various insults included. Among the clips included is a time when Leach insults a streamer for not appearing during a live show on the show he was invited to, adding that the reason he didn’t go on the show was if he had. “It would have to be really funny, I couldn’t just trust her horrible cleavage”.

Activision fires well-known Call of Duty voice actor over sexist comments

The video in question also includes other similar comments made by the doubler more recently while playing Call of Duty: Warzone. Activision has confirmed that it has severed ties with Leach and that they will not have his voice again.

