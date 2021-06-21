Bug fixing can be one of the most cumbersome processes in game development, even for a large studio like Activision, with developers generally having to rely on their play-testers’ ability to troubleshoot game issues during alpha stages. and beta.

However, a new patent from Activision could help simplify the bug fixing process with a programmable controller system.

With Call of Duty Warzone having massive success, over 100 million active players at all times, bugs are becoming a bigger problem for the company than ever. The consequences of bugs and glitches for a game of the Warzone scale are mainly the waves of criticism from fans.

Hence the need for a more efficient system to address the problem. The patent itself is about the concept of a system where controllers can be programmed to recreate certain scenarios created by players during testing. This is in contrast to the usual process of trying to recreate the situation manually and understanding the timing of the button press through constant testing or the use of code.

What the patent also aims to do is to have controllers that can be programmed using a microprocessor built into them, with the potential to synchronize these microprocessors to other systems and allow inputs to be repeated and changed on the fly across multiple games and different platforms. .

This could allow you to test with high precision for framerate or network latency problems, where the result of a player’s actions is adversely affected by microseconds of delay or frame drops. The importance of this type of testing for esports is specifically mentioned in the patent, with Activision’s Call of Duty League likely a priority.

Source