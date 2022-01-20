It’s no secret that the work culture within ActivisionBlizzard is highly toxic, and even its CEO, Bobby Kotick, was directly involved in cases of harassment and discrimination. Now that the company fell into the hands of microsoft, the signature of Redmond will have a lot of work to do to improve the situation, and the employees of Activision they have faith that things will eventually work out for the best.

According to a new report by Bloomberg, the workers within ActivisionBlizzard they trust that, after being bought by microsoft, the work environment will be much better for everyone. But on the other hand, there are also concerns about possible dismissals, although in general, they have faith that microsoft can improve wages, offer greater benefits for employees and especially, that workers are heard.

By the side of BlizzardMike Ybarra leader of BlizzardEntertainment, He promised that they are already working so that employees can regain their faith in the company. ybarra He talked about some of the things he’ll be rolling out in the future, including:

– Assessment of management and leadership to foster a safe and inclusive work environment

– Establish multiple full-time positions and teams dedicated to improving workplace culture, including HR leaders as well as diversity, equity and inclusion leaders

– Blizzard research teams will expand to define a clear set of rules and hold accountable those who deserve it

– Make sure that employees have a reliable and secure way to send their feedback when evaluating managers and leaders of the company

With all these changes and modifications, things are definitely looking good for the people of ActivisionBlizzard, but we will have to wait until the transaction between both companies is finalized so that we really start to see all these changes.

Publisher’s note: Certainly correcting the work environment within Activision Blizzard is one of the priorities for Microsoft, and as soon as the transaction becomes official, they will surely get to work on this matter. Let’s hope that Activision Blizzard’s situation does improve, and that its employees can feel in a safe workspace.

Via: Bloomberg