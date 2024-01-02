Bobby Kotick he left the leadership of Activision Blizzard officially on December 29, 2023, but the controversy over the character continues and, on the occasion of his exit from the scene, a developer accused Kotick of having made some games worse and also to have threatened with death an employee.

There is no specific evidence on what was reported by Christine Pollockbut in a series of posts on .

Pollock worked on various chapters of the Call of Duty series as a senior developer, so she has seen various situations within Activision, and reported that, in some cases, Kotick's intervention led to a worsening of the games.