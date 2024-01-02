Bobby Kotick he left the leadership of Activision Blizzard officially on December 29, 2023, but the controversy over the character continues and, on the occasion of his exit from the scene, a developer accused Kotick of having made some games worse and also to have threatened with death an employee.
There is no specific evidence on what was reported by Christine Pollockbut in a series of posts on .
Pollock worked on various chapters of the Call of Duty series as a senior developer, so she has seen various situations within Activision, and reported that, in some cases, Kotick's intervention led to a worsening of the games.
Controversy continues after his exit
The issue is connected to another testimony that came just in time with Bobby Kotick's exit, that of Andy Belford who reported that the ex-CEO of Activision would in fact boycott the launch of Overwatch 2 on Steam creating considerable organizational chaos on this occasion.
Pollock doesn't explain much but reports that in Demonware she found herself faced with “decisions that made the games worse” taken by management, and that the developers often took sides against these decisions that came from above, in some cases facing resignation.
Another decidedly disturbing episode, told by the developer, has to do with Kotick who even “threatened to kill an employee”, according to reports. We imagine it was some sort of verbal clash, but it certainly indicates the climate that prevailed in Activision Blizzard until some time ago. Recall that Bobby Kotick left Activision Blizzard on December 29, 2023, with Microsoft taking over the administration.
