Part of the soap opera about the possible acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft unleashed a new controversy, and that is that in one of the documents issued by the Xbox house there was talk of the disappearance of the brand Call of Duty: Mobile after the release of Warzone Mobile.

Activision is trying to calm desperate fans of Call of Duty: Mobile after he suggested during a legal filing last week that the studio is already planning for an endgame. In a tweet today, the team at Call of Duty: Mobile he said he planned to continue supporting the game “for the long haul,” calling it an important part of the franchise.

The long term future of Call of Duty: Mobile was called into question on March 8, as part of ongoing legal negotiations in the UK over the proposed Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard for just under $69 billion. Microsoft has been repeatedly downplaying the power of Activision in the video game industry in a bid to curb antitrust concerns from the UK Markets and Competition Authority, and applied the same treatment to mobile games from Activision Blizzard in a legal filing last week. Specifically, the response of Microsoft was:

“It is expected that CoD: Mobile be phased out over time (outside of China) with the release of Warzone Mobile“.

Warzone Mobile is scheduled to come out this year, taking the battle royale experience from call of duty to devices Android and iOS. Warzone Mobile represents the attempt to Activision for unifying the franchise call of dutysharing technology, progress, socialization and payments between the main games, Warzone and Warzone Mobile. Right now, Call of Duty: Mobile It has its own battle pass and independent seasons.

“We are committed to Call of Duty: Mobile as an important part of the entire franchise call of duty and our mobile strategy. We have the best fans in the world and our intention is to continue to support the game with a robust plan of new content, activities and updates to give the game a long life. Call of Duty: Mobile”

The team’s tweet Mobile it aims to keep current players invested in the game. It doesn’t go into detail about how long the game’s life cycle will be, and it doesn’t directly address the suggestion of Microsoft that the game will eventually shut down everywhere except China. But he promises that Call of Duty: Mobile it will continue to exist for a while longer.

Via: Engadget

Editor’s note: Here is my prediction: Microsoft is going to end up buying Activision Blizzard, the destination of Call of Duty: Mobile It will depend on the decision of the European regulators, if its disappearance helps to expedite the purchase, it will happen without regrets. Perhaps in the future it could reemerge just like the next age of dinosaurs, which, according to prophecies, will come before Nintendo Switch 4, PlayStation 12 and Xbox One-Alpha-One Series X/Y/Z. .