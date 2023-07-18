The next Call of Duty game will be formally titled Modern Warfare 3, according to a recent spate of DMCA take down notices reported by leakers.

Activision is yet to officially announce its next game in the Call of Duty series, but recent images showing the DMCA strikes refer to “leaked content from unreleased video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3”.

These DMCA notices appear to have originated from a limited alpha play test, which according to COD News & Leaks on Twitter was codenamed “Hailström”.

Newscast: Is Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition now a done deal?

This year’s Call of Duty being called Modern Warfare 3 comes as no surprise. Earlier in the year, a report surfaced which stated 2023’s Call of Duty will be a Modern Warfare 2 sequel.

At this time, it was said this release will be a “fully-fledged sequel” to last year’s Modern Warfare 2, with development led by Vanguard maker Sledgehammer Games and support provided by Activision’s many Call of Duty studios.

Players can reportedly expect all the bells and whistles that come with a typical Call of Duty release, such as the main campaign, multiplayer and zombies (“essentially an Outbreak 2.0” that may or may not be free-to-play).

In addition, further leaks suggested scrapped content from Vanguard will be included in Modern Warfare 3 on its release, which is said to be this November. There is also word that remastered versions of the original Modern Warfare 2 maps Terminal and Scrapyard will return to Modern Warfare 3.

We can reportedly expect Activision to share more information next month.

🔥Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (2023) Leak Round Up! These leaks/rumors come from the limited alpha play test most likely titled Hailström. All data and images have been obtained from multiple Twitter users. 10 retweets get a link to all of the images See the 🧵: pic.twitter.com/9cLtW79GIV — COD News & Leaks (@xinput_) July 17, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Meanwhile, back in February, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reported the upcoming Call of Duty game was originally a “premium expansion” but had “morphed” into full game, with the current plan to continue the Modern Warfare 2 story and carry over Modern Warfare 2 content.

The official Call of Duty account has appeared to all but confirm that players’ content will carry over into its next game from Modern Warfare 2, asking “Should [Modern Warfare 2] Operators, Weapons and Bundles carry forward into Call of Duty 2023?”

The account only gave two options: “Yes” and “Yes, when is it revealed?”.

Eurogamer has asked Activision for further comment.

Let’s get this out of the way… Should #MWII Operators, Weapons and Bundles carry forward into Call of Duty 2023? —Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 17, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Elsewhere in the news, earlier this month an actor revealed what may well be the first story details for Call of Duty 2024.

Actor and singer Luke Charles Stafford recently shared a post on Facebook claiming Activision would be using his likeness for “their next main character” in a Call of Duty apparently set to release “next year”.

“Activision decided to adapt their next main character, ‘Ratcliffe’ for Call of Duty off my face/likeness, and I am elated,” Stafford wrote. “To all of my college roommates back at Anderson University and those years in Smith Hall Playing Black Ops 2… Next year, we can beat the snot out of each other again, but I want to play as me.”