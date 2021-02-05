A few hours ago we reported that Activision Blizzard had confirmed that Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV will not be released until at least 2022, as well as the company’s intention to launch more remasters during the current year 2021, and now we have been able to learn more details from the conference held by the company today regarding fourth quarter earnings.

As in the other cases, the news was revealed by the CFO, Dennis Durkin. First, the CFO confirmed that the Call of Dut franchise has generated $ 27 billion in sales since the first installment came out back in 2003. «This makes it one of the most successful entertainment franchises of all time.«, Said the president and director of os, Daniel Alegre.

Activision confirms that a new premium installment of Call of Duty will be released this year

Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, also gave another important detail, and that is that the Call of Duty franchise attracted up to 250 million players in 2020, compared to 70 million in 2018. Call of Duty Warzone has great importance in this data. and Call of Duty Mobile, who held «to more than 100 million monthly active players«.

However, the most important detail of the economic conference has been Activision’s confirmation that this year a new premium installment of Call of Duty. From the direction of the studio, no more details have been given about the next installment of the franchise, but given the rotation of studios it is expected that the game will be developed this time by Infinity Ward.

Rumors emerge about the new Call of Duty 2021

For now, we will have to wait to know more details of the next installment of Call of Duty.