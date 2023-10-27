













The first title in the franchise initially came out on PC and was focused on World War II.

Currently the saga is available on a multitude of platforms and has gone beyond the largest conflagration that the world has suffered.

But the success of Call of Duty It can only be understood through the participation of developers of the past, as well as those of the present.

This is how companies such as Activision Central Design, Activision Localization Dublin, Activision QA, Activision Shanghai Studio, Beenox and Demonware have participated in its creation.

The same can be said for Digital Legends Entertainment, High Moon Studios, Infinity Ward, Raven Software and Sledgehammer Games.

Fountain: Activision.

Nor can we leave out Solid State Studios, Team Ricochet, Toys for Bob and Treyarch. At least 23 titles in the franchise are part of the main series. We are talking about the following:

Call of Duty (2203)

CoD: United Offensive and CoD: Finest Hour (2004)

CoD 2 and CoD 2: Big Red One (2005)

CoD 3 (2006)

CoD 4: Modern Warfare (2007)

CoD: World at War (2008)

CoD: Modern Warfare 2 (2009)

CoD: Black Ops (2010)

CoD: Modern Warfare 3 (2011)

CoD: Black Ops II (2012)

CoD: Ghosts (2013)

CoD: Advanced Warfare (2014)

CoD: Black Ops III (2015)

CoD: Infinite Warfare (2016)

CoD:WWII (2017)

CoD: Black Ops 4 (2018)

CoD:Mobile (2019)

CoD: Modern Warfare (2019) and CoD:Warzone (2020)

CoD: Black Ops Cold War (2020)

CoD: Vanguard (2021)

CoD: Modern Warfare II (2022)

The games mentioned above tell an almost complete story about the last 20 years of Call of Duty. Likewise, they have stood out for offering various ways to play, such as motion controls or the use of two screens.

Fountain: Activision.

Also through home or portable consoles, as well as mobile phones. The future of the series is assured with CoD: Warzone Mobile and CoD: Modern Warfare III; the latter will go on sale on November 10, 2023.

Apart from Call of Duty We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

