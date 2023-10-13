There is an air of more than a few changes at home Activision: as if the official acquisition of the software house by Microsoft wasn’t enough, big news is also expected at the top of the company.

Bobby Kotickthe historic CEO of Activision, which he acquired in 1991, has decided to resign from his role: he will definitively leave Activision at the end of 2023.

Undoubtedly it is the role of “disturber” that Kotick had in these long months of negotiations for the acquisition of the company by Microsoft and, now that the agreement has been made official, that of the CEO was one of the first changes implemented.

Kotick announced his departure via a long email sent to all Activision employees, thanking each member of the great team for the work done over the years, which has allowed Activision to become one of the most important software houses in the world.

Under Kotick, some of the most important brands in the history not only of Activision, but of the entire gaming world were born: call of Duty it is certainly the flagship example when you think of Activision’s great success.

Kotick has not yet disclosed what will be his fate after January 1, 2024: has the time come for retirement? Or will we soon see the entrepreneur lead a new software house to the top?