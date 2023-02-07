As is already known, the dispute of Microsoft for buying from Activision Blizzard, a process that has taken longer than desired, and that is because some regulatory bodies have not approved the idea. However the CEO of said company Bobby Kotick has become serious with UK and to your intentions for the transaction to close.

He has recently claimed that blocking the takeover would deal a major blow to the government’s ambition to become a tech superpower. In fact, the regulator is expected to have its conclusions this week. This is unlike other boards such as USAwhich has a long time until August.

This is what he mentioned in an interview with the CNBC:

If a deal like this can’t happen, it’s not going to be Silicon Valley, it’s going to be Death Valley. Whether it’s the FTC or the CMA or the EU, they don’t know our industry, so they’re trying to catch up and understand it better. I don’t think they fully appreciate that it’s a free business, that Japanese and Chinese companies dominate the industry. You look at Sony, you look at Nintendo, they have these huge libraries of intellectual property. Sony studios go back 80 years, Nintendo has the best characters out there in video games. And I think they’re a little bit confused about where the competition is today. The best companies in the world right now are companies like Tencent and ByteDance, and these are companies that have protected markets.

For now, the agreement does not appear to have an approximate close, with a definite date.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It is certainly proving difficult to close the theater, even with this, Microsoft seems determined to bring it to a positive conclusion. It is likely that until mid-2023 we will have more solid news.