The Activision Blizzard CEO, Bobby Kotick, had his say on the future of artificial intelligence and its impact on game development. During a recent company meeting, Kotick said he believes in the future of AI, while admitting it may not have only positive impacts. She also noted that she has known OpenAI founder Sam Altman “for a long time.”

Kotaku, who obtained a record of the observations of Kotick, reported that the executive said he had a similar feeling about AI to the one he had when he saw the first Macintosh years ago. The executive said he believes AI has the power to have a “significant impact” on society, both positively and negatively.

“I think one of the things I’ve felt in the last year is the same feeling I had when I saw the first one Macintoshor how significant the impact of AI is on society, both positively and negatively.”

Bobby Kotick

As for i gamesKotick said AI will have a “profound positive impact.” “It will allow us to do things that we haven’t been able to do for a long time,” Kotick said. For example, Kotick said the AI ​​technology could fulfill his “vision of what a new Guitar Hero game could look like.” He didn’t give details on what this new AI-powered Guitar Hero game might look like.

The executive then added that artificial intelligence could help make some of Activision’s most challenging games, such as call of Duty, easier for people to use. “If you look at games like Call of Duty, people play a fraction of what they might play because there are so many things to do and so complex to learn,” Kotick said.

In the next 5-7 yearsAI will have a “tremendous” impact on video games, Kotick said. However, he didn’t mention any potential impact on development teams or staff at all. Many wonder if the rise of AI could lead to layoffs.

The AI ​​is seen with interest by many companies, such as Ubisoft which spoke of Ghostwriter, a tool based on artificial intelligence to help screenwriters.